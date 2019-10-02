Kern County Museum holding grand opening for Dust Bowl exhibit

The Kern County Museum is holding a grand opening next week for its new Dust Bowl exhibit.

The grand opening will be held on Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. The exhibit features two original worker housing units from the 1930s Sunset Labor Camp and the Shafter Labor Camp.

These units were a federal response to the nearly three million Americans who came to California during that time to escape the Dust Bowl.

The exhibit was the 2018 project of the Ellen Tracy Baker Guild, a group of Kern County women focused on preserving local history.

While the event is closed to the public, residents will be able to see the exhibit during the museum’s visiting hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 661-437-3330.