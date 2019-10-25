Kern County mountain communities brace power shutoffs

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Thousands of businesses and homes in our local mountain communities are without power once again.

Mixed feelings among residents who have been left without power. Many people say they are frustrated with the shutoff and others say they would rather have power be shut off than risk another wildfire.

The shutoffs follow some of the state’s worst wildfires. In an effort to try and prevent sparking more fires amid dry and windy weather utility companies are shutting off power in areas with high fire danger.

“We have experienced some pretty horrifying fires in our community, I think they’re trying to act in good faith in the name of our community,” said Gary Crowell, Stallion Springs police chief. “I think that’s better than the alternative.”

Overnight, the lights went out in parts of Tehachapi, Cummings Valley, and Brite Valley and that’s not all.

“There’s no water coming from my faucets because we are on well water and if we don’t have any power, we don’t have any water,” said Brenda Tinajero, Brite Valley resident.

In stallion springs, the entire community lost power.

This is the second massive shutoff affecting these communities. The last one lasted nearly 36 hours. This time around many residents made sure they were prepared.

“I got a bucket of water ready for my pets, and another one for my dishes,” said Tinajero.

“I bought a new cooler that keeps food fresh for five days, I Bought freezer thermometers, and I have great neighbors, said Susan Marzorati.

The only thing left is to wait for the weather to pass.

“I wake up, let the dogs out with flashlights, let them back in, go to sleep for a little longer until the sun comes up and then we just try to amuse ourselves,” said Marzorati.

And make light of the situation.

“It’s pretty miserable, but the world series isn’t on today, we have an off day, so we’ll be okay,” said Marzorati.