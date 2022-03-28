BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library announced that two of its branches will reopen in April and expand the hours at one of its branches.

The Lamont Branch will reopen on April 7 and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Wilson Branch Library will reopen on April 5 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Arvin branch will have modified hours starting April 4. The location will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those unable to visit a branch, the library gives access to its digital collection to all Kern County residents. It includes access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more.