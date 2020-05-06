Kern County Liberty Coalition holds stay-at-home protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – The Kern County Liberty Coalition held a rally Tuesday to, in their words, to fight for their rights.

The group wants people to return to work and worship amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the people taking part in the rally feel it’s hypocritical for some businesses to remain open, while churches are forced to close.

“The message is that we can open up and we can be responsible. we can follow the CDC guidelines and we can do all those things,” said Pastor Angelo. “But it doesn’t make sense that a pot shop can be open and a church building can be closed.”

That rally happened ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s supervisor’s meeting.