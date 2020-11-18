Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force hosts 5 free COVID-19 testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering five free COVID-19 testing sites this week. As Kern County falls back to the purple tier, the Latino COVID-19 Task Force is urging residents to get tested.

Co-found of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Jay Tamsi, said that it’s important now more than every to keep people safe and healthy.

“This is a critical time for our County,” said Tamsi. “We need to ensure that our community stays safe and we work towards restoring our economy especially through this pandemic. Through testing and tracing we are able to slow the transmission rate having people self-isolate properly to slow the spread of the virus locally.”

There are no pre-registrations requirements. Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged. The organization asks people to wear a mask and social distance while on site.

This week’s testing sites are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, November 19th (2:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.)

WHERE: Robert F. Kennedy High School, 1401 Hiett Ave., Delano 93215

*Free flu shots and cloth face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19th (7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.)

WHERE: 2120 L Street (KGET-Channel 17 and Telemundo Valle Central – Studios)

(Compassion Corner)

*Federally provided Mobile Testing Site, Self-Swab, less invasive free Covid test.

WHEN: Friday, November 20th (12 P.M. to 3 P.M.)

WHERE: Taft Union High School, Softball/Track Field Parking Lot

(Corner of 10th and San Emidio)

*Dignity Health will provide a limited number of Flu Shots.

WHEN: Saturday, November 21st (Starting at 11.A.M.)

WHERE: McFarland Community Center, 103 W. Sherwood Avenue, McFarland, Ca 93250

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford.

WHEN: Sunday, November 22nd (Starting at 10.A.M.)

WHERE: 915 Paso Drive (Fiesta Market), Wasco, CA 93280

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health