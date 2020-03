BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- The Kern County JobFest is back in Bakersfield.

Organizers say more than 3,000 hopeful applicants will descend upon downtown Bakersfield today looking for employment opportunities. They say attendees should bring at least 25 to 50 copies of their resume and dress to impress.

The event began Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and runs until noon at Mechanics Bank Convention Center located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue.