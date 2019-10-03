Kern County homicide wrap

With 90 days left in the year Kern County’s homicide rate has slowed, at least for now. Heading into October Kern County is at a total of 75 homicides for the year so far. At this time last year there were 94 recorded homicides according to our KGET Homicide Tracker.

A silver lining in this past months homicide cases is that there have been arrests made in four homicides. Often times homicide cases may take months or even years to have justice served.

So far, September saw more victims of homicides be given some sort of justice for the loss of loved ones.

In one case out of Tehachapi, it was neighbors quick instincts that prevented further bloodshed. In the case of Gina Armstrong, 37, allegedly stabbed to death by her brother Joey Armstrong, 36, neighbors quickly ran to stop Joey from turning the knife on his wife and children.

One neighbor allowed his wife and children to safely escape in their car after Joey reportedly stabbed his sister to death after disputes over living situations. Although Gina was unable to survive her injuries police were able to arrest her brother and charge him in connection with his sister’s death.

In three other homicide cases in September, police were able to arrest suspects.

