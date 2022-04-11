DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Local hero Axel, a K9 with the Delano Police Department, celebrated his 6th birthday on Saturday, according to DPD.

Axel was wounded in a shootout in McFarland in January.

DPD said he was shot multiple times by a pursuit suspect. McFarland police requested the Delano K9 unit following a pursuit that ended at San Lucas Street and East Sherwood Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Delano police said Axel’s handler released K9 Axel and the suspect fired at the dog. Axel was taken to a veterinary hospital and treated for injuries.

Since then, he has been making a great recovery and DPD reports that he is doing “awesome.“