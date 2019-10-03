Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk set for Oct. 19

The American Heart Association is holding its Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk later this month.

The free event will be held on Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cal State Bakersfield amphitheater, 9001 Stockdale Hwy. There will be 2K and 5K runs, love entertainment, kids’ activities and more.

The event recognizes and celebrates survivors of heart disease and stroke as well as individuals working to make lifestyle changes to decrease their chances of a heart attack or stroke.

Teams and individuals can register at bakersfieldheartwalk.com.