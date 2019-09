The Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire east of Bakersfield around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to fire officials, crews successfully stopped the progress of the brush fire that erupted near South Comanche Drive and Breckenridge Road Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said winds pushed the blaze at moderate rates which resulted in 117 acres burned.

There was no threat to structures and no injuries were reported.