Kern County Fire Department firefighters battled a grass fire Sunday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

According to KCFD, the fire broke out just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The department was called to an area near Kern Canyon Road, right across Hillcrest Cemetery.

According to fire officials, the fire burned nearly 80 acres.

KCFD said the fire is under control but the cause is still under investigation.