Kern County Firefighter named World’s Strongest Firefighter

SANTA MONICA Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department’s Engineer Ben Gallaher was crowned as the World’s Strongest Firefighter, that is according to Kern County Fire’s Instagram account.

Engineer Gallaher attended Arnold Sports Festival in Santa Monica Saturday. This festival is hosted by former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the Arnold Sports Festival Website, this festival is the largest multi-sport event in the world. This year, approximately 22,000 athletes from 80 nations compete in more than 80 sports and events March 5-8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.