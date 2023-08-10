BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal Fire has awarded a local fire department with millions of dollars to support wildfire prevention.

Kern County Fire Department has been announced a recipient of a $3 million grant as of Aug. 10, according to a press release. The department relayed the importance of this funding as the county is right in the middle of wildfire season.

The grant will mainly support hazardous fuels reduction as well as wildfire prevention planning and education. KCFD has noticed the hazardous fuels reduction has yielded great results in recent fires in the community. On the Tecuya Fire, the ‘Tecuya Shaded Fuel Break’ was a vital tool used by fire officials in their fire suppression strategy according to a press release.

KCFD say at least 60 fire breaks ranging from Tehachapi to Frazier Park and 25 other communities will benefit greatly from new resources. These are essential at providing extra protection from homes and other communities.