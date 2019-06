Another Kern County agency is getting smarter with 911.

The Kern County Fire Department announced it will start using the Smart911 service.

The service allows people to create a free profile where they can include information about themselves or others in case of an emergency.

It helps first responders know what to expect if you need them.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department already use the service.

You register at Smart911.com or download the app to your phone.