County firefighters limit SR-223 blazes to 5 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters used a large response to attack several small fires that briefly burned along the side of State Route 223 in Bealville Thursday evening.

KCFD says firefighters were called to the area along SR-223 south of SR-58 for multiple fires on the side of the road.

The Bear Fire was declared fully contained at around 6:30 p.m.

Five fires were on the west side of the road. Kern County Fire used air and ground crews from Arvin, Edison, Keene, Lamont and Tehachapi to keep the fire at five acres in all.

No one was injured during the firefight.

The area where Thursday’s fires sparked is near the same area where firefighters conducted controlled burns of excess brush on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The area is known to have roadside fires and the department says firefighters will continue controlled burns in the area over the next couple weeks.