BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Farm Bureau will hold its 17th annual Spray Safe Event to provide training on how farmers can best protect their crops.

According to a release from the KCFB, Spray Safe is a free educational event designed to provide information and training on the safe application of crop protection materials for agricultural workers. This year’s event will see participants learn from peer-to-peer instruction.

“Spray Safe is a project of the Kern County Farm Bureau and was developed by the organization to promote greater education and safety in our industry,” said Patty Poire, Kern County Farm Bureau Board President. “As the top agriculture producing county in the nation, we not only lead in production, but strive to be at the top in terms of safety too,” said Poire.

The event will be held Friday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. For more information click here.