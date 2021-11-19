Kern County families celebrate finalized adoptions on National Adoption Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – November is National Adoption Awareness Month and today over 30 local families are now complete as their adoption process was finalized. In Kern County there are over 2000 children in foster care, but when one of those foster parents decides to fully commit and give a child a forever loving home, it not only gives them a family, but it also gives them hope for a brighter future.

Every single parent at the Juvenile Justice Center who is finalizing an adoption has told themselves that ‘one day they would be there. That’s what the Smith Family told themselves until today when little Ian Xavier legally became their child.

“It’s the culmination of 7 almost 8 years of wanting our own but not being able to,” said Joyce Marie Smith. “Pure joy, absolute joy, it’s what I wanted to hear for 2 years, it’s amazing, feels really good, all the hard work that we put in, it’s the result that we had hoped for.”



Ian Xavier’s new dad, Matthew Smith reassures it’s a journey that is worth it in the end.



“Stick with it,” said Smith. “The road seems long, sometimes it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel and in two and half years which seems like a short adoption story compared to some, but it is so worth it.”



Emotions ran high inside of courtroom J2, but it was a full-circle moment for the judges finalizing adoptions. Judge Wendy Avila knows firsthand the emotions in her courtroom today, ones she felt when she was adopted by her family.



“I don’t think they could’ve ever dreamed that the baby girl they adopted 53 years ago,” said Avila. “Would be participating on this National Adoption Day as a Kern County Superior Judge, presiding over adoptions.”



Other families who opened their hearts and home went the extra mile for these kids.



“We adopted 6 today,” said Stephanie Antongiovanni. “4 of them are siblings and that was important to us that we kept as many of the siblings together.”



The joy on the face of these new parents could serve as reason alone for why you should consider adoption.



“Don’t be afraid,” said Antongiovanni. “We’ve fostered children that we have fallen in love with, we’ve had 49 foster children and we have fallen in love with all of them.”



The day they long-awaited came, but as Joyce Smith puts it, they ‘have so much to look forward to as ‘the future is endless’ now that they have a toddler to call their own.



There is an ongoing need for adoptive families willing to commit long-term to children. If you are interested in adoption or how you can become a foster parent, visit the Kern County Adoption Agency’s website or click here.