BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The final days of the Kern County Fair always include livestock auctions – opportunities for 4-H and FFA kids to recoup their investments in the animals they’ve raised over the past year.

Until now it’s been “Buyer 9” who’s been their savior. But “Buyer 9” is gone.

For a decade or more, the anonymous bidder paid market rate-bordering-on-generous prices for sheep, pigs, cattle, goats and other livestock, ensuring that farm kids wouldn’t take losses after their months of work tending to their animals. Buyer 9, a family trust with ties to agriculture and oil, has pulled out of multiple California county fairs in the last year or two for reasons not disclosed.

Enter Auction Angels, a new charity organization affiliated for now with the Kern Community Foundation. The Angels’ mission – raise money to purchase livestock from these kids, ages 9 to 18, so they can afford to keep participating in this sort of educational and fulfilling activity.

Auction Angels is the brainchild of – among others – Laura Hill and her daughter Audrey.

“Because Buyer 9 left, and they did buy so many animals every year, there’s this huge gap,” said Audrey, who showed goats herself as a teen. “Students don’t have anyone to come in and actually buy their animals and they’re having to let their animals go off the auction block for a lot less than they used to… Auction Angels is here to try to help, like, mend that gap a little bit.”

How? By way of KernCommunityFoundation.org.

“This is a way to donate to those kids that are really working hard to raise this livestock,” Laura Hill said, “with really low or no commitment at all other than a financial donation.”

Raising livestock keeps kids busy and teaches them responsibility and accountability. But there’s another benefit as well.

“We’re so disconnected today from where our food sources come from,” Laura Hill said. “Right? We go to the grocery store, we buy a package of meat. You have no idea how that animal lived, what it was fed, how that animal was processed. You put it on your table, you don’t ask those kinds of questions. I think there’s a real opportunity for our community to get to know that, to get a lot closer to that, and what better way to do that than investing in these kids that are working their tails off, honestly.”

It’s all part of the sights, sounds, smells, and responsibility-taking place every year, right there at Ming and P Street. And now there’s also an angel in the auction barn.