BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair opens its doors on Wednesday and 17 News has complied all the details you need to know for this year’s annual fall festivity.

The Kern County Fair will run from Wednesday, Sept. 20 until Sunday Oct. 1. The fair is also a reminder of the beginning of fall, which officially begins Saturday, Sept. 23.

Kern County Fair hours of operation

If you plan to visit the fair throughout the week, gates open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday Sept. 22 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

Parking

$10. The fair has two lots along Belle Terrace and Union Avenue.

Admission

CAPK’s Feed the Need food drive can get you free admission into the fair on Sept. 27. With a donation of just six canned or non-perishable foods at the main entrance will guarantee you free entry into the fair.

Feed the Need is an annual food drive which aims to stock the shelves of our local food pantries, organizers said.

Ticket prices:

Adults: $12

Seniors (62+ or better): $9

Children 6 to 12: $5

Children 5 and under: Free

Military: Free with military ID

Carnival wristbands from Monday to Thursday are priced at $35, while Friday through Sunday cost $40, plus fees.

Discounted tickets and wristbands are also being sold at all Sully’s locations through Oct. 1.

Sully’s Stockdale

Sully's Stockdale
250 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93309 661-885-9705 Open 24 hours

Sully's Coffee
6009 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93308 661-615-6210 Open 24 hours

Sully's Olive
9709 Olive Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93312

661-695-9709 Open 24 hours

Smith’s 661-695-9713

Sully's Ming
6601 Ming Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309

661-831-1270 Open 24 hours

Sully's Buena Vista
4833 Buena Vista Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93311 661-885-6024

Ming Chevron
6601 Ming Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309

661-831-1270 Open 24 hours

Food

Many of your favorite food vendors will be returning to the fair this year.

Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair told 17 News there will also be some new food items featured at the fair this year.

Some of the new foods to try this year include:

Maple Doughnut Pulled Pork with two maple doughnuts, warm pulled pork, a slice of cheese and an extra drizzle of maple frosting.

Diablo Burger with pepper jack cheese, dragon sauce, burger fixings and a drizzle of spicy garlic ranch.

Mac and Cheese Bacon Burger with two strips of bacon, two slices of cheese and covered with macaroni and cheese.

Mac-dog with a Nathan’s Hot Dog with Macaroni and Cheese.

Spiked Dole whip for the 21 and over crowd.

Performances

While the shows at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage are free, bleacher seats located inside the pavilion fill up fast. Plan ahead and be sure to arrive early if you want to get a good seat. Bringing a foldable stadium seat cushion with you while you wait for showtime is a safe bet.

According to the fair, concert acts for this year include:

Rodney Atkins — Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

Brian McKnight — Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult — Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Queen Nation — Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

La Mafia — Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny — Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Cory Ashbury — Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

38 Special — Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

Chase Rice — Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge — Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Blues Traveler — Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

La Original Banda El Limón — Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

All concerts will be held at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage, according to fair organizers.