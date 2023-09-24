BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get ready for some of the most unique sights, sounds, tastes and smells all in one place because everybody knows how fun the fair is.

Get ready to eat with your eyes and follow your stomach to Maddy Moo’s where the ingredients are magical. “Most regular cheese comes from cows, the rainbow grilled cheese though, comes from unicorns,” said Maddy Moo’s Manager, Danny Gardiner.

Fair goer, Robert Gonzales is trying the magical grilled cheese for the first time. “I got the rainbow grilled cheese because it has a lot of colors and it’s cool,” said Gonzales.

Now for the best ride at the fair for the little ones at Happy Pony Rides. “They safely buckle them in and he just loves animals,” said Latisha Sewell, with her toddler, Eli. Cute, priceless pictures are also a bonus at the pony rides.

Now for something new this year at the fair, and it’s not for the faint of heart; the giant snake exhibit. Exotic animal handler, Angeline Tran, has a talent for handling snakes. “For our giant snake enclosure we have five giant snakes, the longest one’s the 23-footer, 263 pounds,” says Tran. Angeline Tran says it takes a team of up to eight people to handle the monster snake, named ‘Tiny’, but this brave animal expert also has something for the wimps. “So, this is a ball python, her name is Sunshine,” says Tran. “We just keep her out so people can know what the texture is like for these snakes.”

Finally, the search for the king of the fair. No, not the guy juggling on the unicycle, the champion prize pig. ” I made it into the final drive, but I didn’t quite make it to the championship, but he did good, he did good,” said Diego Gomez, President of Wasco FFA.

Gomez knows a thing or two about showing off your swine and he says it takes a whole lotta effort. “You have to put in a lot of time, work, hours. Not just the past couple months, but since the beginning of Summer last year, said Gomez.