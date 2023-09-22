BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s nothing better than a great beer and barbeque at the fair. Bakersfield’s Fire Department serves in more ways than one.

Stop, drop, and roll for some of the lowest food prices at the Kern County Fair when it comes to burgers and barbecue sandwiches.

BFD tackles fires and the dinner table. When prices are compared to others, this is a steal.

The people behind this booth not only save lives but are serving the Kern County fair with smiles.

“This is one of the many events that we do throughout the community every year. Personally, it’s my favorite… it’s just another way that we can provide legendary customer service to the community every chance that we can get,” Bakersfield Fire Department firefighter Alex Blanton said.

The burgers…

“We serve the best tri-tip sandwiches and the burgers…better than in-and-out maybe, that’s a bold statement,” according to Junior Rodeo Roper Anthony Lugo.

“It was juicy, and the sauce was good,” Lugo explained.

You’re not only eating at a great price, but you’re helping your local first responders.

The money raised serves local nonprofits and Bakersfield firefighters upon being injured or in need of taking time from work.

The only thing left to do is to come out here and have some fun.