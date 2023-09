BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music star Rodney Atkins is set to perform the opening concert at the 2023 Kern County Fair.

Atkins performs at the Budweiser Pavilion, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

He spoke with 17’s Tami Mlcoch about what it means to perform at the fair and talks about the one song he gets asked about most often.

