BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Kern County Fair kicked-off Wednesday and returned stronger than ever with an endless lineup of events, activities and vendors.
Kern County Fair organizers are expecting big crowds at the fairgrounds this year as a cool down in Kern’s seven day forecast has made its way to Kern County just in time for the official start of the fall season beginning very late Friday.
Some of your favorite attractions at the fair have returned and new booths and food vendors have also flocked to the fairgrounds this year including, the Lorikeets Encounter booth, which features over 40 Rainbow Lorikeet parrots you can hold, feed and pose for a selfie with.
New foods debuting at the fair this year include spiked Dole whip for the 21 and over crowd, as well as, a Mac and Cheese Bacon Burger with two strips of bacon, two slices of cheese and covered with macaroni and cheese.
The Kern County Fair wraps up Oct. 1. Swipe through the photo gallery below for a look into the opening day of the fair.
