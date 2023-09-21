BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Kern County Fair kicked-off Wednesday and returned stronger than ever with an endless lineup of events, activities and vendors.

Kern County Fair organizers are expecting big crowds at the fairgrounds this year as a cool down in Kern’s seven day forecast has made its way to Kern County just in time for the official start of the fall season beginning very late Friday.

Some of your favorite attractions at the fair have returned and new booths and food vendors have also flocked to the fairgrounds this year including, the Lorikeets Encounter booth, which features over 40 Rainbow Lorikeet parrots you can hold, feed and pose for a selfie with.

New foods debuting at the fair this year include spiked Dole whip for the 21 and over crowd, as well as, a Mac and Cheese Bacon Burger with two strips of bacon, two slices of cheese and covered with macaroni and cheese.

The Kern County Fair wraps up Oct. 1. Swipe through the photo gallery below for a look into the opening day of the fair.

Fair attendees inside of the Alien Invasion ride feel the g-forces as they spin 24 revolutions per minute at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Unicyclist-juggler, Mark Wilder, holds his juggling pins high while balancing atop his unicycle on Grand Avenue. Wilder has been an avid unicycle rider for 22 years and now performs at fairs and similar events 150 days of the year. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Mateo, 9, helps All-Star trainer Abby Cline and her stunt dog, porkchop, jump rope during a performance of the All-Star Stunt Dog Challenge on opening day of the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

The Lorikeets Encounter booth is one of the latest newcomers to the Kern County Fair. Rainbow Lorikeets are a parrot species found in Australia and can now be heard throughout the Kern County fairgrounds. The booth is located on Grand Avenue where you can hold and feed nectar to a Rainbow Lorikeet parrots. Watch your step! These colorful parrots like to walk and search for food out on the ground. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Christian Torres, left, Tristan Cain, center, Raymon Garza, right, pose for a photo in front of the Ferris wheel located on KC Lane at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Kevin Charette, Alex Fisher and Maddie Janssen take a deep breath as they as follow master hypnotist Tina Marie’s instructions at the Frontier Stage at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Kevin Charette and Alex Fisher shake from “ice cold temperatures” while under TIna Marie’s hypnosis at the Frontier State located on Grand Avenue. Marie’s show combines her expertise hypnosis and talent for comedy in an hour long show. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Maddie Janssen smiles and claps along to Tina Marie’s performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” during “Kern County Fair Idol.” Half of the contestants were instructed to be repulsed by Marie’s performance, while the other half of participants were told they would enjoy her singing abilities. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Tina Marie, Left, croons to Kevin Charette while under hypnosis during the hour long hypnosis show. According to Marie, one hour of hypnosis equals to six hours of sleep. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A family smiles and poses for a picture near the Ferris Wheel located on KC Lane at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

The Drumheads dance and pump up the crowd during their performance at the Main Plaza Stage, located on KC Lane, on opening day of the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A long exposure photograph of the drop tower ride on opening day of the Kern County Fair. The fair concludes Oct. 1. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Onlookers watch as fair attendees take their seats on the ‘Wave Swinger’ ride at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A long exposure of the ‘Wave Swinger’ in full stride as fair attendees enjoy the views the Kern County Fair has to offer. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Two fair attendees take to photo booth to have their portraits taken. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A water gun game attendant poses for a picture in between games. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Smoke rises from the grill as a cook prepares chicken and shish kabobs at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A goat climbs and tries to snatch a cup of food away from Bakersfield resident Susan Baxter at the Great American Petting Zoo at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A donkey sniffs the hay covered ground for bits of food at the Great American Petting Zoo at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

Savannah, 7, smiles towards her mother, who’s standing off frame, as she takes a lap around the crowd favorite, ‘Happy Day Pony Ride’ attraction at the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

The Montes family attempt to win a stuff animal during a game of ring toss on the opening day of the Kern County Fair. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

A child smiles and laughs during Alex Bean’s ‘The Magic Bean’ show at the Kern County Fair. ‘The Magic Bean’ is an interactive children’s show that blends education and entertainment for families and children alike. The show is located next to the Great American Petting Zoo on Harvest Lane. (Luis Garcia/KGET)

