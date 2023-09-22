BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeff Parkhurst with the Old West Cinnamon Rolls and Original Bratwurst joined 17 News at Sunrise at the Kern County Fair to share some history behind both of his business’ featured at this year’s fair.

Old West Cinnamon Rolls is celebrating its 50-year anniversary of serving hungry customers at the Kern County Fair.

Parkhurst’s grandmother started serving bites to fair goers back in 1973, where her original plan was to sell bread mix, but nobody knew what they tasted like so, she started to sell bread rolls at the fair. Sometime throughout the years his grandmother transitioned to selling cinnamon rolls.

