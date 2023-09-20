BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New attractions and upgrades can be seen at this year’s Kern County Fair, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The fair is known for lots of fun, but also a lot of people — and this year will be no different. According to Kern County Fair board member David Torres, ticket sales for the fair this year saw an increase.

Additionally, the Kern County Fair has won more accolades than any other state fair in California, according to Torres.

Torres sat down with Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch at 17 News at 5 to provide more information about the making of this year’s fair. Watch the video in the player for more details.