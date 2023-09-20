BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of kids will be showing their animals at the fair in hopes of taking home a prize, but there’s a lot of work that goes into prepping for the fair, and one teen has been doing it for more than a decade.

Up before the sun, 18-year-old Hannah Amick isn’t your typical teenager. She spends countless hours dedicated to caring for animals she will show at the fair.

“I try to get here around 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. and typically leave around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., then I come back later that night,” Amick 17 News.

Amick spends anywhere from four to six hours a day — seven days a week — for about four months doing all the things, including hog washings, feedings and training sessions.

Amick is currently part of the West Bakersfield 4-H division, and has been showing animals at the fair for the last 12 years. She’ll be showing her pig ‘Ammo’ at the fair, and will take her other pig to the Ridgecrest Fair.

However, according to Amick, she’ll also be “showing a pigmy goat for someone.”

Amick, a high school senior, will be graduating in January, and takes her classes online to help her pursue her passion for animals.

“I really want to be a vet,” said Amick. “I want to start as a vet tech, and just work my way up to a large animal vet because I like the bigger animals.”

It’s her love of showing, not winning, that has Amick returning to the ring each year.

“I’ve gotten reserve champion, I’ve gotten first and I think I’ve gotten 15th one year,” said Amick. “It just depends how much work you put in honestly to your pig, your animal.”

Amick raises market animals, meaning they are sold at the end of the fair, which can be bittersweet for the exhibitor.

“A few years ago, I did get attached to one of them,” Amick said. “It just so happened that the buyer who bought him bought him for a live pickup, so he went to a farm in Oregon. So, it gets easier, but sometimes it can be hard.”

The weeks leading up to fair time can be brutal, as handlers make sure their pigs meet weight requirements and are trained for their big debuts.

“It may seem tough, and it gets really really stressful, but in the end it’s worth it,” said Amick.

Although she is graduating in the winter, Amick will still qualify to show animals next year –something she says she looks forward to doing one last time despite the hard work and long hours.