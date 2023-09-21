BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is known for many attractions, including livestock judging, a staple event at the fair for decades.

From the very beginning back in 1916, when it was called the Kern County Agricultural Fair, it has always been about animal husbandry, including the students and the animals in the long rows of barns on the south side of the fair.

Jared Britschgi, the chairperson for the livestock committee, joined 17 News to talk about the livestock events this year at the fair and newfound growth.

Livestock entries are sitting around 5,200 this year says Britschgi, a sure sign of increased interest and growth.