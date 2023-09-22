BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senior citizens were able to get into the Kern County Fair with free entrance and parking Friday.

Senior Day is something John McGrath looks forward to every year.

“A lot of us don’t have a lot of money to spend, and the fact that it’s one day where we can be here and not have to fight with the younger crowd that’s here,” John McGrath said. “This whole area will be flooded with people. So this morning it’s easy for us people to be here and maneuver around and not have to get caught up with the crowds.”

Connie Alvarado and Janet Dunn say this is about remembering younger days and the things they loved at the fair.

“I used to love the rides, but not anymore, I’m too old for those, it would make me dizzy and sick probably,” Dunn said.

“The rides, and the things that you throw, like the little beachy things where you throw it and you get a fish, that I like. And the dart, I like that,” Alvarado said.

This adds it’s essential to have senior days at the fair and expand the idea to more places.

“It’s something for us to get out and see. Unfortunately the older we get, the less out and about we are because we are not working anymore. So we all tend to stay home. Whereas something like this gets us out and we enjoy ourselves,” McGrath said.

In the end, it was all about enjoying the best of the fair and the food.

“Oh… pastrami sandwiches,” McGrath said.

Seniors also shared it would be nice to have more Senior Days at the fair as some may not be able to be here today.