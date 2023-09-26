BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair continues and on Tuesday students from preschool to 6th grade were able to enter with free admission on School Day.

Many of the little ones were especially excited to see some furry friends.

“We got to see sheep and we got to pet them,” said Mia Bojorquez.

But for some elementary students, there was another popular favorite activity going on at the fair.

“I like to eat the food, yummy!” said Mia Bojorquez.

For Logan Holt, his favorite activity, which is riding the Ferris wheel, was off the list for School Day.

“We can’t do that today because I came on a bus for a field trip and we can’t get tickets to go on the rides, but that’s my favorite thing to do,” said Logan Holt.

However, there was still one last thing to look forward to on his fair day.

“On the way back to school on the bus, because that’s the funnest thing. Because you’re inside the bus and you’re driving, and I like it,” said Logan Holt.

Students got the full experience starting at 9 a.m. through noon with magic tricks, the Wilder Show, All-Star stunt dogs, duck races and more.