BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 350,000 people visited the 2023 Kern County Fair and the numbers show it.

Fair officials say the 2023 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance from 2022 when over 340,000 people visited.

According to fair officials, most people attended the second weekend of the fair.

During the fair season over 500 employees were hired temporarily, according to fair officials.

Four out of five events at the 805 Grandstand were sold out at the 2023 Kern County Fair where as in 2022 three of the five events sold out.

In 2023, 24,022 Kern County children entered the fair for free by reading for at least 200 minutes in KC’s Reading Round-up. In 2022, 23,665 Kern County children entered the fair for free for the same event.

During the Fair Feed the Need event, fairgoers donated 30,00 pounds of food for free entry to the Kern County Fair. Read more about it, here.

The 2024 Kern County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 18 to the 29, according to officials.