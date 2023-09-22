BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Quaker Robert Duck, of the Great American Duck Race, showed 17’s Chief Forecaster Kevin Charrette what the duck racing world is all about.

The origins of duck races began in New Mexico in 1980 and now over 40 ducks have made their way to the Kern County Fair to compete in the Great American Duck Race, according to Duck.

Volunteers are selected to participate in four heat races. The winner of each race moves on to the championship race. Winners of the heat race get a free duck whistle, while the winner of the championship race gets a souvenir duck visor as the grand prize.

The Great American Duck Race is located in the K.C. loop, in the corner where the loop meets Grand Avenue. Next to the Tractor Pull.