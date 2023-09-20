BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are more than 100 food vendors this year at the Kern County Fair, and each and every one has to go through a food inspection — even the snow cones.

The food vendors at the fair are lining up to serve residents from around the county, and the health department is making sure they’re putting safety at the top of their list.

“Our inspection team is out visiting every food vendor, and they must get a permit from us before they can begin to operate, and serve that delicious fair food, the fair drinks that we all love,” said Michelle Corson with the Kern County Health Department.

Fair food inspector Jane Howlett says the team starts with handwashing, and then checks for hot water at 100 degrees Fahrenheit, refrigeration at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and check sanitation to make sure the site is free of vermin and pests. They even check the bleach.

Once all the items have been checked off, the food vendor gets their inspection certificate from the health department, and then they’re finally ready to serve your favorites.

“We have our staple item, which is our apple and peach dumpling,” said Kailey Salinas with Teen Challenge. “We’ve had that here at the fair for over 25 years.”

Interesting sights, interesting sounds, interesting vendors — that is the Kern County Fair, where there are more than 100 food vendors, and each one of them is inspected for your safety. And some of them are even sharing the proceeds.

Salinas says their organization helps adults from 18 and up with addiction and substance abuse issues by selling fair food favorites.

“Our facility is free of charge, and we’re a non-profit so, this is one of our biggest fundraisers to help us remain free,” said Salinas.

And the Boy Scouts are serving spuds for a good cause — a whole lot of ’em. The Scouts are serving something new this year, which is the winner from the Baked Potato Bash in August.

“Every year, we sell over 11,000 potatoes, which helps a lot of families get involved in scouting,” said Randy Saunders with the Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council. “The winner, based on fans’ and attendees’ votes, was Sweet Edna’s Sweet Potato Bar.”

And, if a sweet potato pie bar isn’t your thing, there are still 103 more food vendors to choose from, all of which are inspected by the county health department.

“I love anything deep fried,” said Corson. “You know, at public health, we talk about healthy options, but anything in moderation in a treat, that’s OK too.”

The Kern County Public Health Department is responsible for inspecting all food facilities in Kern County. With the Kern County Fair, you can add 104 more to the list.