BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Food trucks from all around are just one of the many attractions this year at the Kern County Fair.

Many of the food trucks featured at the fair this year have been participating in the food truck event at the fairgrounds, taking place throughout the year. Kern County Fair has set up an area for some food trucks this year right by the entrance located on S. Union Ave.

Alex Barrion, owner of FireWater Co. food truck, joined 17 News live at the fair to talk about the emphasis on food trucks this year at the fair.

Barrion presents two of his popular cocktails: The Jarrito Loco and the jumbo-sized pelon cocktail.