BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of six canned goods to CAPK’s Feed the Need food drive could get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Sept. 27.

Although Kern County is the top agricultural-producing county in the Nation, Kern also is one of the most food-insecure regions in the country. Feed the Need is an annual food drive which aims to stock the shelves of our local food pantries, organizers said.

In 2020, fourteen-percent of adults in Kern experienced food insecurity, compared to nine-percent in California and ten and a half-percent nationwide. One in five children in our community also don’t know where their next meal will come from, CAPK said in a release.

To receive free admission, fair goers can present just six canned or non-perishable foods at the main entrance for donation to the CAPK Food Bank.

The offer is only valid all day Wednesday, Sept. 27. Admission to the fair will also give you a chance to catch the evening concert, featuring 38 Special a classic Southern rock band, performing at the Budweiser Pavilion, according to CAPK.

For more information, visit their website at CAPK.org.