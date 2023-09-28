BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair and Community Action Partnership of Kern teamed up for the “Feed the Need” event at the fair Wednesday and fairgoers beat last year’s donation amount.

According to CAPK, participating fairgoers donated 30,000 pounds of non-perishable food items beating last year’s donation amount of 21,800 pounds.

During the “Feed the Need” event, fairgoers were able to donate six cans of food to enter the Kern County Fair for free.

With events like “Feed the Need” at the Kern County Fair, in partnership with CAPK, the food bank can distribute food donations to their 150 partners, who then give it to communities in need of food access.