BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The first county fair as we would recognize them today took place in Pittsfield, Mass., in 1811. Its primary purpose: Celebrate agriculture and especially livestock.

But within just a few years a second diversion emerged: Home crafts, knitting, crocheting, quilt-making – skills and hobbies from the mundane to the borderline bizarre. Where else can you get some sort of validation for your bottle-cap map of the United States?

Sara Silvestro, volunteering in the fair’s Fine Arts building promoting the not-quite-lost art of sewing quilts. Silvestro believes anyone can do a little something.

“One of the reasons I’m here,” she said, “is that we can show people they can do what we do. It’s a step by step process, but, you know, anything from growing vegetables to creating photography, it’s very doable.”

And exhibiting at the fair, she said, satisfies everyone’s need for a little validation.

“You know, to be able to get some accolades for what you do,” she said.

Homegrown art, by anyone’s definition, abounds at the fair.

“It’s a beautiful art,” said Laura Best, visual arts chair. “We’re still able to add a lot of our own (ideas). If you went over to the quilt section, (you’d see Disney’s evil) Maleficent. So they’re incorporating more current things.”

Best, a painter herself, agrees that homegrown art like that on exhibit in the Fine Arts building keeps that Norman Rockwell version of America alive.

She said fair-goers will see “a lot of things that aren’t typically part of our culture nowadays.”

A dozen painters donated some of their work to the fair for a raffle that will help fund classes for art and music students.

Then there is the type of art you can make with things you probably have in your home right now. Like paper mache.

Kristina Rochelle Steinke proudly showed off her newest work-in-progress, a paper mache turkey.

“This is the presidential pardon recipient, Tom,” she said.

Steinke says Tom will be raffled off at the Philanthropic Education Organization’s Halloween scholarship fundraiser. He’ll look better by then – honest, if the nearby hippo she created previously is any example.

“This is just a fantastic addition to a county fair,” she said of the Fine Arts building. “It’s one of those hidden gems, you know? It’s a jewel.”

Need a break from the midway? Exhausted from the throbbing cacophony of the promenade? Take a leisurely stroll through the beautifully renovated Fine Arts building. It’s one of the very few places at the fair with air conditioning.