BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli joined 17 News at Sunrise with a preview of their performances.

The folkloric group performs traditional dances from across Mexico and they also dress in different dresses to portray different Mexican states.

They will be performing at the Villa Festiva stage at the fair on Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. and Oct. 1, at 12:30 p.m.