BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is handling 24-hour security at the Kern County Fair until Oct. 1, 2023.

Bakersfield police officials say there will be an on-site dispatch center at the fair in the Harvest Hall.

If law enforcement services are needed at the Kern County Fair, BPD asks the community to call 661-852-7100.

Police say the Yellow Footprint program leads lost or separated children to the Harvest Hall.