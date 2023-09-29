BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair 2023 has been all types of fun, but with many people having fun in the same place, some things are expected to go wrong.

“Public intoxication happens out here, right. There’s people purchasing alcohol, having fun at some of the events out here,” said Sgt. Andrew Tipton with the Bakersfield Police Department.

“People drink a couple too many, get a little rowdy, forget what they’re doing, not being able to control themselves. When alcohol is on board there can also be fights that break out”

During the first six days of the fair, 20 people were kicked out of the fair for either peace disturbances, violation of fair policy, gang activity, or being the suspect of a crime. Plus there were three public intoxication arrests, two resisting arrests, and one warrant arrest, two battery reports,

Police say 15 children were lost and reunited with guardians.

“We’ve had some lost children out here, they’ve all been recovered with their families. Speaking of that we have the yellow footprints on the ground out here, that if you follow them they lead to the harvest hall which is where the Bakersfield Police Department has a headquarters here,” said Sgt. Andrew Tipton.

One grand theft report and one stolen vehicle were also reported during the first week.

Tipton says police expect tens of thousands of attendees this last weekend at the Kern County Fair. He asks everyone to be patient, don’t leave valuables in your car, drink responsibly and don’t bring weapons.

Police officers assigned to the Kern County Fair are either on special duty or overtime. Meaning there are no officers taken from patrolling the city on regular duties.

If you’re at the fair and need help you can call the BPD Fair headquarters directly at 661-857-7100.