BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Sept. 12 marked seven days until the start of the Kern County Fair.

The fair will return on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and will run until Sunday, Oct. 1, according to organizers.

17 News at Sunrise will be live at the fair on Friday, Sept. 22. Keep an eye out for the new strolling attraction, The Drumheads, who will be performing music around the fairgrounds.

According to the fair, concert acts for this year include:

Rodney Atkins — Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

Brian McKnight — Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult — Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Queen Nation — Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

La Mafia — Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny — Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Cory Ashbury — Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

38 Special — Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

Chase Rice — Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge — Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Blues Traveler — Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

La Original Banda El Limón — Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

All concerts will be held at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage, according to the KC Fair.

Additionally, the fair says other events will include monster trucks and rodeos.

For more information on this year’s fair, visit the KC Fair website.