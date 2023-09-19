BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2023 Kern County Fair beginning Wednesday, just about everyone is getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions.

Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair told 17 News there will be a few new food items at the fair this year.

Which of these are you trying?:

Maple Doughnut Pulled Pork with two maple doughnuts, warm pulled pork, a slice of cheese and an extra drizzle of maple frosting.

Diablo Burger with pepper jack cheese, dragon sauce, burger fixings and a drizzle of spicy garlic ranch.

Mac and Cheese Bacon Burger with two strips of bacon, two slices of cheese and covered with macaroni and cheese.

Mac-dog with a Nathan’s Hot Dog with Macaroni and Cheese.

Spiked Dole whip for the 21 and over crowd.

Roberts also shared a few attractions and events returning to the fair.

All-Alaskan Racing Pigs

Hypnotist Tina Marie

Free art class

Duck races

The Wilder Show

And of course, there will be carnival rides for both kids and adults.

Adult rides include:

Alien Invasion

Cyclone

Inversion

Kite Flyer

Mega Flip

Nightmare

Vertigo

Scrambler

Kid rides include:

Bigfoot Trucks

Dumbo Jumbo

Dragon Wagon

Frog Hopper

Quad Runner

Tom Kangaroo

Wacky Worm

If you know of a dish or more attractions at the fair send us a tip at 17News@kget.com.