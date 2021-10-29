Kern County Fair Grounds hosts 44th annual vintage car show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 44th annual Western Street Rod Nationals car show begins Friday, Oct. 29 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

National Street Rod Association (NSRA) is expecting about 1,600 pre-1991 specialty vehicles to be displayed at the show from all over the western United States—from street rods to custom jobs and pick-ups to muscle cars.

In addition to the cars, there will be three drawings for a $2,000 prize during the Awards Ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday and giveaways of $53,000 worth of merchandise throughout the weekend. To be eligible to win the prizes, register as a participant of the 2021 event here.

There will also be live entertainment on Friday and Saturday featuring Captain Morgan and the Fish, the vintage automotive parts Swap Meet, Nick Donovan’s Rockin’ Rod Show, kids games, ladies tea and a nondenominational church service on Sunday featuring the Cornell Trio.

The Streets of Rods and Special Categories will take place on Saturday.

The trade show will feature dozens of manufacturers and specialty automotive equipment dealers displaying and selling products inside the event’s exhibit hall. The Women’s World area will also feature arts and crafts antiques from local collectors.

Admission is $19 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 6. A $2 military, senior (over 60) and NSRA member discount is available. Discount tickets are also available at O’Reilly Auto Parts.