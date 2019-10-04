Kern County Fair attendance down 5 percent from last year

Attendance at the Kern County Fair continues to drop, according to new data from fair officials.

This year’s fair — which ran from Sept. 18-29 — brought in a total of 394,350 people. Despite cooler weather at the fair this year, attendance dropped about five percent from 2018, which drew 416,625 people.

“We couldn’t have ordered more perfect Fair weather if we tried,” said Fair CEO Mike Olcott said in a news release. “We are tremendously grateful for all those within the community who came out and continue to support and make this fair their family tradition.”

This year’s numbers are the lowest the fair has had in about seven years. However, fair officials said the 2019 event saw concessions grosses rise 6.13 percent and carnival grosses rise 3 percent. Livestock exhibits also went up 2 percent from last year at 9,020.