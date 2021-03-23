Kern County expected to make red tier debut as early as Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.( KGET) — Today could be the long-anticipated return to the red tier.

Most can remember prior to the holidays when Kern County got a screening of the red tier, but it didn’t last long. The county went back into the purple tier when the winter surge hit after November, bringing an end to entertainment such as movie theaters and indoor dining.

Kern County is set to move out of the purple tier and into the less restrictive red tier this week, according to county officials. The announcement was made last week when we met the metrics for the red tier, but metrics have to be met two weeks in a row in order to officially move down a level.

If the downward trend continues, as expected, Kern will move into the red tier tomorrow.

The county must have a rate of 10 cases per 100,000 people to enter the red tier. It was reported last week that Kern had an adjusted case rate of 7.8 daily cases per 100,000. Kern’s positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 3.7%, far below the red tier range. This metric has met the orange tier metric for more than two weeks.

The positivity rate in the most disadvantaged areas is also meeting the range to move into the orange tier. It has dipped into the orange tier metric for the first time at 4.9%.

Moving into the red tier would mean restaurants and gyms can reopen with indoor modification, and movie theaters will be transitioning indoors with up to 25% capacity.

Local theater Maya Cinemas is just one of many businesses eagerly anticipating the county to move down into the red tier, move off of the streaming screens and back to the big screen. They say they look forward to bringing the movie theater experience back to the community after being shut down for nearly 11 months total.

“Regardless of the pandemic or all the streaming services, now they know the difference, right?” said said CEO Francisco Schlotterbeck. “I mean, going back to the theaters nobody would change that. It’s one experience that you can’t replace with whatever streaming service you have, with whatever TV inches you have in size.

Schlotterbeck said movie theaters have survived through the pandemic and have been resilient among changes to consumer behavior in the past.

“The movie theaters and the movie theater experience has survived through TV, to the DVDs, to the piracy, to everything, so basically that is something I’m looking forward to again,” she said.

Movie theater popcorn could be in our future this weekend!

This transition in tiers also means junior high and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction as early as Wednesday if Kern meets the metrics this second week in a row.