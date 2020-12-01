Kern County elections office completes vote count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County elections office has completed its canvass of the 2020 election, according to Kern County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard.

“The count is official,” Bedard said in an email following the county’s final update of results on Monday. “There are no more votes left to count,” she continued.

At least 305,292 people voted in this election, according to data obtained by 17 News. The figure represents a turnout of roughly 70%.

Below are the leaders in key races as of Monday’s final count:

Bakersfield City Council:

Eric Arias (Ward 1)

Andrae Gonzales (Ward 2)

Bruce Freeman (Ward 5)

Patty Gray (Ward 6)

Delano (top three win):

Veronica Vasquez

Joe Alindajao

Salvador Solorio-Ruiz

Maricopa City Council (top three win)

Gary Mock

John N. Crump Jr.

Richard W. Albright (tied for 3rd with 126 votes)

Johnny Lee Horn Jr. (tied for 3rd with 126 votes)

Shafter City Council:

Pete Espinoza

Gilbert T. Alvarado

Chad Givens

Wasco City Council District 2:

Vincent Martinez:

Wasco City Council District 4:

Tilo Cortez Jr. (won by just one vote)

Wasco City Council District 5:

Alex Garcia

Arvin City Council:

Daniel “Nano” Borreli Jr.

Ridgecrest City Council (vote for two):

Salomon P. Rajaratnam

Kyle Blades

California City City Council

Full Term:

Karen Macedonio

James “Jim” Creighton



Short Term:

Kelly Kulikoff

MAYORAL WINS:

Arvin: Olivia Trujillo

California City: Jeanie O’Laughlin

Ridgecrest: Eric A. Bruen

Kern High School District #2 Board Member:

Jeff Flores

Kern High School District #3 Board Member:

David F. Manriquez

Bakersfield City School Board Member #1 (full term):

Lillian Tafoya

Bakersfield City School Board Member #3 (full term):

Chris Cruz-Boone

Bakersfield City School Board Member #4 (short term):

Laura Guerrero-Salgado

Bakersfield City School Board Member #5 (short term):

Shannon Zimmerman

President — Countywide

Donald J. Trump (R): 164,484 (53.9%)

Joseph R. Biden (D): 133,366 (43.7%)

Jo Jorgensen (L) 3,942 (1.3%)

21st Congressional District — Districtwide:

David Valadao (R): 85,298 (50.45%)

TJ Cox (D): 84,406 (49.55%)

23rd Congressional District — Districtwide:

Kevin McCarthy (R): 189,184 (62.1%)

Kim Mangone (D): 115,281 (37.9%)