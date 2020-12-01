Kern County elections office completes vote count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County elections office has completed its canvass of the 2020 election, according to Kern County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard.
“The count is official,” Bedard said in an email following the county’s final update of results on Monday. “There are no more votes left to count,” she continued.
At least 305,292 people voted in this election, according to data obtained by 17 News. The figure represents a turnout of roughly 70%.
Below are the leaders in key races as of Monday’s final count:
Bakersfield City Council:
Eric Arias (Ward 1)
Andrae Gonzales (Ward 2)
Bruce Freeman (Ward 5)
Patty Gray (Ward 6)
Delano (top three win):
Veronica Vasquez
Joe Alindajao
Salvador Solorio-Ruiz
Maricopa City Council (top three win)
Gary Mock
John N. Crump Jr.
Richard W. Albright (tied for 3rd with 126 votes)
Johnny Lee Horn Jr. (tied for 3rd with 126 votes)
Shafter City Council:
Pete Espinoza
Gilbert T. Alvarado
Chad Givens
Wasco City Council District 2:
Vincent Martinez:
Wasco City Council District 4:
Tilo Cortez Jr. (won by just one vote)
Wasco City Council District 5:
Alex Garcia
Arvin City Council:
Daniel “Nano” Borreli Jr.
Ridgecrest City Council (vote for two):
Salomon P. Rajaratnam
Kyle Blades
California City City Council
Full Term:
Karen Macedonio
James “Jim” Creighton
Short Term:
Kelly Kulikoff
MAYORAL WINS:
Arvin: Olivia Trujillo
California City: Jeanie O’Laughlin
Ridgecrest: Eric A. Bruen
Kern High School District #2 Board Member:
Jeff Flores
Kern High School District #3 Board Member:
David F. Manriquez
Bakersfield City School Board Member #1 (full term):
Lillian Tafoya
Bakersfield City School Board Member #3 (full term):
Chris Cruz-Boone
Bakersfield City School Board Member #4 (short term):
Laura Guerrero-Salgado
Bakersfield City School Board Member #5 (short term):
Shannon Zimmerman
President — Countywide
Donald J. Trump (R): 164,484 (53.9%)
Joseph R. Biden (D): 133,366 (43.7%)
Jo Jorgensen (L) 3,942 (1.3%)
21st Congressional District — Districtwide:
David Valadao (R): 85,298 (50.45%)
TJ Cox (D): 84,406 (49.55%)
23rd Congressional District — Districtwide:
Kevin McCarthy (R): 189,184 (62.1%)
Kim Mangone (D): 115,281 (37.9%)