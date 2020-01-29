Kern County Detention Officers Association endorses Daures Stephens for 1st District Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Detention Officers Association (KCDOA) endorsed Daures Stephens Monday for 1st District Supervisor.

The union, which oversees all detentions deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, issued the following statement:

“The Kern County Detention Officers Association is proud to endorse Daures Stephens for Kern County 1st District Supervisor.

Stephens is a Marine Corps Veteran and recently retired from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Stephens is a leader and truly cares about the residents in Kern County.

Support law enforcement, support your Detentions Deputies and vote Daures Stephens for supervisor on March 3rd! Thank you for your support.”

Stephens is running against Phillip Peters, current field representative for the retiring 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason, and David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havila. Peters’ resume includes one term on the Kern High School District Board.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include much of northeast Kern County. District 1 also encompasses parts of Bakersfield.