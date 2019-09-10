Kern County detention deputies leaving force for better pay elsewhere, per union

They are the men and women who keep the peace in our county jails. But leaders with the union representing hundreds of detention officers say detention deputies are leaving the sheriff’s department in alarming numbers for better pay elsewhere.

Kern County Detention Officers Association President Dustin Alkire said more deputies are leaving than coming in because of non-competitive wages and working conditions.

Roughly 265 detention deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office oversee some 2,000 inmates throughout Kern’s prison and jail facilities. \

“We need the resources to attract and retain good people to do this job,” Alkire said. But he said resources are not there, which is why detention deputies are leaving the force, he continued.

Since 2013, the number of detention deputies leaving the force has increased exponentially. In 2017, 30 deputies left the force. In 2018, 42 parted ways with KCSO. So far this year, 33 have left, putting the department on track to lose more detention deputies than ever before.

“People leaving the sheriff’s office as detention deputies are going to other agencies where the pay is higher and benefits are better.”

Alkire pointed out the entry level detention deputy makes $3,745 per month, about 24.5% lower than the average detention deputy statewide, he said. He said Sheriff Donnu Youngblood has done all he can to retain deputies, but believes the Board of Supervisors needs to propose a better contract. Until that happens, he believes public safety will lose out.

“It’s a public safety crisis that affects all of us,” he stated. “We have people on the streets that should be in jail, we have beds to put them in, but we don’t have officers to work those posts. So the Sheriff’s office is trying to hire people, but it’s hard to hire and recruit people when the pay’s not there to bring them in.”

This comes as members of the Kern Law Enforcement Association union voted to approve to a one-year funding package from the county that includes a $10,000 signing bonus for entry level deputies.

Meantime, leaders with the detention deputies union are set to negotiate with county officials this November.

*KGET reached out to the county Monday for its side to the story, but so far have not heard back as of news time.