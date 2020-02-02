BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local female football players of the Kern County Crusaders held their first practice of the season Saturday at Emerald Cove Park. The Kern County Crusaders are a semi-tackle team created four years ago. From teens to moms, all players are local women who strive for greatness. The team’s mission is to promote inclusivity and the passion for the sport– regardless of skill-level.
“They’re out there with ladies and are completing an entire season,” said team owner and Board President Zach Richardson. “They’re getting their coaching in that they need from the start, from beginning to the end.”
Kern County Crusaders hold first football practice of the season at Emerald Cove Park
