Kern County COVID-19 cases rise to 230

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.

A released data shows there is now a total of 230 cases in Kern County.

According to their detailed data, 116 people are 18 to 49 years old, 69 are 50 to 64 years old, 37 others are 65 and older.

Currently, three children 17 and younger have tested positive.

There is not a specific age data for five cases in people who are visiting the county.

Bakersfield West has 101 positive COVID-19 cases, having the highest number of cases in the area.

The Bakersfield East area has 70 cases, the Valley area has 39 cases, the Mountain area has seven cases and the Desert has six cases.

According to Public Health’s data, there have been 4,802 total tests conducted on Kern County residents, 2,731 have come back negative while 1,841 are pending.