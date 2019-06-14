Kern County celebrates Flag Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The nation commemorates the day the American flag was adopted as the flag of our country as we celebrate Flag Day on Friday.

In Downtown Bakersfield, an annual ceremony will be held at the Liberty Bell.

The patriotic event will include a presentation of colors and a special ringing of the Liberty Bell as a way to celebrate patriotism in Kern County.

VFW Post 97 will be hosting a public ceremony for retiring flags.

It will be held by the Young Marines at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Plus, another flag retirement ceremony will be held at Coy Burnett Stadium at 126 Snyder Ave.

A D-Day reenactment, F-18 flyover and KCFD Helo will fly in with new flags, including the retirement of hundreds of flags.

The event will take place Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Tehachapi.

And, flags in need of retirement can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kern County Fire Station – Corner Curry and Valley Blvd

Kern County Sheriff – West golden Hills Station

VFW – West Tehachapi Boulevard